Anthros chair review

I received my Anthros chair last Friday after pre-ordering it in May. It's more expensive than a HM Embody, especially when on sale, but I chose the Anthros due to its back support and return policy. I slouch badly and wanted a chair that could correct that so Anthros looked like the better pick over a Embody even though I never sat in either chair before I made my purchase. So here is my review:Pros:Correcting my posture greatly that even my wife notices it just after a several days of use. My back feels it as well due to a positive side effect soreness of my muscles keeping my back in a correct posture too. There was chronic upper back pain in my old MAXNOMIC gaming chair caused by me slouching in it, that is gone now.Solidly built chair and easy to assemble.Informative and clear videos on Anthros's site on how to assemble the chair, configure its use, etc.Lots of chair customization to order from.Cons:Way more pricey than the competition.New company so their support was slow at responding regarding delivery time however they are working on improving.Arm rest could be better for the price.