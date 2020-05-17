Anthem reboot is only just now entering prototype phase

erek
Anthem. Who else needs to say anything more? One of the if not the best game of all time?
"Anthem broke the critical Progression tier of the Engagement Cycle, interrupting the overall loop and leading to player stagnation.
A smaller team might help. BioWare has a tremendous problem with taking on too much at one time, and pushing too many devs in one spot. It's a case of too many cooks where focus creep runs rampant, forcing major cancellations, reboots, and erasing months of work. Both Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem's launches are proof of this--both games had large chunks of content cut out right before shipping.
Right now BioWare is working on a number of titles, including:
Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster
Dragon Age 4
Anthem 2.0
Early planning of new Mass Effect game"
