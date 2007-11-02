Antec hard drive mount replacement screws?

sum ASM required
where can I get some of these? These aren't the normal screws, they are the ones that fit through the rubber grommet for the hard drives.
You are talking about the screws that fit through the silicone grommets that have the large washer affixed to the top? If so, this blog describes them as threaded 6-32--about mid-way down the page with a picture:
http://www.silentpcreview.com/forums/viewtopic.php?t=22948
I'm not for certain but I think Antec has used the same screw in most of the Performance cases. I have a bag of them from my P280. Just measured one and it is 9/16" in length, threaded portion only about 3/16". Figure the screw from any Performance model should work or you might find other screws with said specifications failing any from Antec and use a washer with it. Had a P180 and P183 and seems the HD screws were all the same. Miss that little secret parts box!
How many of those shoulder screws do you need? I'd be glad to send you some from my 280. I think they are the same screws. I have about 20 of them and don't plan to use them. Not sure I used any of them since I only installed an SSD. PM me with a mailing address and I can drop them into a padded envelope and send them your way. If they don't work then there's nothing lost other than a bit of postage.
If no one takes you up on your offer, I'm looking for some as well.
Thanks
Just found this thread again whilst researching for a new computer case. Sadly, the P280 build was given to a college student and the last remaining HD screws went with it--he needed to install a couple of additional hard drives into the system. Have no other clue where to find them these days other than using a flat washer and a screw of the proper size. This is indeed how we roll around here!