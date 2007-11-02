Antec hard drive mount replacement screws?

You are talking about the screws that fit through the silicone grommets that have the large washer affixed to the top? If so, this blog describes them as threaded 6-32--about mid-way down the page with a picture:I'm not for certain but I think Antec has used the same screw in most of the Performance cases. I have a bag of them from my P280. Just measured one and it is 9/16" in length, threaded portion only about 3/16". Figure the screw from any Performance model should work or you might find other screws with said specifications failing any from Antec and use a washer with it. Had a P180 and P183 and seems the HD screws were all the same. Miss that little secret parts box!