Antec hard drive mount replacement screws?

sum ASM required

where can I get some of these? These aren't the normal screws, they are the ones that fit through the rubber grommet for the hard drives.
 
stain.

ask one of the guy's on here if they have a fwe to spare. precisely guy's with 180/2's
 
Yoshiyuki Blade

I don't know if Antec does this anymore, but you can simply go to their main site, and specify exactly what parts you're missing/are broken, and youll get a replacement for free. One of my hard drive cages was busted on my P180, so I e-mailed them with the information they requested, and got one in the mail eventually.
 
techbob

Does anyone know what the specifications are for the shoulder screws that fit the lower bay of the p180/182? Are there any other sources? Antec may be out of them, waiting to hear back, and there are no more spares in the secret black parts box in the case.
 
tordogs

You are talking about the screws that fit through the silicone grommets that have the large washer affixed to the top? If so, this blog describes them as threaded 6-32--about mid-way down the page with a picture:

http://www.silentpcreview.com/forums/viewtopic.php?t=22948

I'm not for certain but I think Antec has used the same screw in most of the Performance cases. I have a bag of them from my P280. Just measured one and it is 9/16" in length, threaded portion only about 3/16". Figure the screw from any Performance model should work or you might find other screws with said specifications failing any from Antec and use a washer with it. Had a P180 and P183 and seems the HD screws were all the same. Miss that little secret parts box!
 
techbob

tordogs said:
You are talking about the screws that fit through the silicone grommets that have the large washer affixed to the top? If so, this blog describes them as threaded 6-32--about mid-way down the page with a picture:

http://www.silentpcreview.com/forums/viewtopic.php?t=22948

I'm not for certain but I think Antec has used the same screw in most of the Performance cases. I have a bag of them from my P280. Just measured one and it is 9/16" in length, threaded portion only about 3/16". Figure the screw from any Performance model should work or you might find other screws with said specifications failing any from Antec and use a washer with it. Had a P180 and P183 and seems the HD screws were all the same. Miss that little secret parts box!
Thanks! Great info! Also, I'll use plastic (from a juice/milk container) cut into a small square - drilled the diameter of the screw, as a washer.
 
tordogs

How many of those shoulder screws do you need? I'd be glad to send you some from my 280. I think they are the same screws. I have about 20 of them and don't plan to use them. Not sure I used any of them since I only installed an SSD. PM me with a mailing address and I can drop them into a padded envelope and send them your way. If they don't work then there's nothing lost other than a bit of postage.
 
evandena

tordogs said:
How many of those shoulder screws do you need? I'd be glad to send you some from my 280. I think they are the same screws. I have about 20 of them and don't plan to use them. Not sure I used any of them since I only installed an SSD. PM me with a mailing address and I can drop them into a padded envelope and send them your way. If they don't work then there's nothing lost other than a bit of postage.
If no one takes you up on your offer, I'm looking for some as well.
Thanks
 
techbob

tordogs said:
How many of those shoulder screws do you need? I'd be glad to send you some from my 280. I think they are the same screws. I have about 20 of them and don't plan to use them. Not sure I used any of them since I only installed an SSD. PM me with a mailing address and I can drop them into a padded envelope and send them your way. If they don't work then there's nothing lost other than a bit of postage.
Tordogs was kind enough to promptly mail me the P280 screws. Only problem was I got wrapped up in a huge project and was just able to power down and open up my PC tonight.
The good new is they work! The P280 shoulder screws are slightly shorter than the than the P180 screws, but they work on the P180 cage. The drive is securely held in place. The silicon gromet thingies get compressed by the screws.

Big thanks to Tordogs!
 
Narktor

Hello,

I'm also in deep need of some of those long screws for mounting the hard drive vertically in the lower cage through those rubberthings ^^
If someone could send me some over (living in europe) I'd be very thankful :)
Of course I'd also pay you for it!

EDIT: Unfortunately I can not PM yet, so I cant contact tordogs directly ^^ Maybe someone else could, so he is made aware of the request here in case he still got some screws to spare? :D
 
Narktor

Well, why not, its the best chance to reach those people who had screws back then :D And btw. the thread is 9 years old ^^
 
that's not how we roll around here...
9 years makes it even worse but I guess the last guys necro'd it after 7. so your three year isn't as bad. :|
 
tordogs

Just found this thread again whilst researching for a new computer case. Sadly, the P280 build was given to a college student and the last remaining HD screws went with it--he needed to install a couple of additional hard drives into the system. Have no other clue where to find them these days other than using a flat washer and a screw of the proper size. This is indeed how we roll around here!
 
techbob

tordogs said:
Just found this thread again whilst researching for a new computer case. Sadly, the P280 build was given to a college student and the last remaining HD screws went with it--he needed to install a couple of additional hard drives into the system. Have no other clue where to find them these days other than using a flat washer and a screw of the proper size. This is indeed how we roll around here!
You looked in the secret compartment? That is where they might be found. The secret compartment is great for your stash of whatever, btw. If you need the screws unfortunately you have to rely on the kindness of forum members.
 
You might try Caselabs. If I'm not mistaken, their drive cages and Flex mounts use the same size shoulder screws. Look for the "Shock Mount Kit" in the Spare Parts section. $8.95 for (4) rubber bushings, (4) 6-32 shoulder screws, and (4) M3 shoulder screws.
 
Kid Nicarus

I've also come here to play necromancer on this thread... and beg for screws... or at least get some advice on where I might be able to find them since Caselabs is now dead. I tried various versions of M3 Shoulder Screw searches on Google, but havent had much luck at all. May have to resort to something like a washer and screw, but even that it is hard to find a similar size screw at a hardware store.
 
