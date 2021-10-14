Another system build to critique!

Okay, this build will be for me, but I'm not going to build it now. Maybe after the video cards situation improves. It will be for general purpose (office & university work), gaming, heavy virtualization, and also bragging rights! I will run a virtual domain network with 10 machines with at least 10GB of RAM for each.I will want to overclock it of course. Maybe not really worth it but it is a hobby. I just chose any AIO cooler for the list, but I will be using a real water cooling loop with a 480mm radiator & 4 fans. I will also replace the CPU with the new equivalent zen3 threadripper. They should be coming soon. I need help with RAM selection. I don't know which kit will be suitable for overclocking and compatibility with the mobo.The case is also a tough one. I want a full tower ATX case that will fit one 480mm radiator (probably another smaller radiator) that is not very expensive.For the video card, I just can't justify paying the current prices and I will not. If it wasn't for the current stupid situation we are in, what would be the price for the 3080 Ti ? Hopefully it will get better after zen3 threadrippers are introduced so that I can pull the trigger around that time.Feel free to leave any comment. I'm not building now but I want to hear opinions and have little fun.