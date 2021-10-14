Another system build to critique!

Okay, this build will be for me, but I'm not going to build it now. Maybe after the video cards situation improves. It will be for general purpose (office & university work), gaming, heavy virtualization, and also bragging rights! I will run a virtual domain network with 10 machines with at least 10GB of RAM for each.

https://pcpartpicker.com/list/mkxmYg

I will want to overclock it of course. Maybe not really worth it but it is a hobby. I just chose any AIO cooler for the list, but I will be using a real water cooling loop with a 480mm radiator & 4 fans. I will also replace the CPU with the new equivalent zen3 threadripper. They should be coming soon. I need help with RAM selection. I don't know which kit will be suitable for overclocking and compatibility with the mobo.

The case is also a tough one. I want a full tower ATX case that will fit one 480mm radiator (probably another smaller radiator) that is not very expensive.

For the video card, I just can't justify paying the current prices and I will not. If it wasn't for the current stupid situation we are in, what would be the price for the 3080 Ti ? Hopefully it will get better after zen3 threadrippers are introduced so that I can pull the trigger around that time.

Feel free to leave any comment. I'm not building now but I want to hear opinions and have little fun.
 
sram said:
the 3080 Ti
That's actually the easiest card to get at a not absolutely disgusting price, tbh.

The MSRP is supposed to be $1200 for the Founder's Edition and goes up to ~1500-1700 or so for some of the higher-end models, but realistically you'll find those sitting between ~1800 to 2k. Compare that to the 3080 FE, which is supposed to retail for $700 but usually goes for double that (or more), and the 3090, which is supposed to be $1500 but can't really be found for lower than about $2900.
 
doubletake said:
That's actually the easiest card to get at a not absolutely disgusting price, tbh.

The MSRP is supposed to be $1200 for the Founder's Edition and goes up to ~1500-1700 or so for some of the higher-end models, but realistically you'll find those sitting between ~1800 to 2k. Compare that to the 3080 FE, which is supposed to retail for $700 but usually goes for double that (or more), and the 3090, which is supposed to be $1500 but can't really be found for lower than about $2900.
I see. That's good to hear. So, 1500 USD is reasonable for a 3080 Ti. I think I can manage 1500 but not more. I'll see if I can find it anywhere with this price. Thanks.
 
Lol, even if we love TR, many of us can't afford a TR system.

The only issue you'll have with it is gaming, unless AMD figured out a way to better handle games. Due to how the memory and PCIe lanes are connected to the cores, latency can be high and significantly impact performance. AMD created "game mode" which disables some cores and moves threads around to improve performance, but it has the obvious impact of reducing overall performance if you're also doing other things at the same time, like running VMs.
 
Yes TR systems are expensive I agree.

Regarding your other point, it is not like the system will be dedicated to gaming. I'm not going to be a heavy gamer so I think it is fine. Thanks for your input.
 
