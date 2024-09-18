Another Chair Post

I'm looking for a gaming/office chair for myself. my current one the padding is now crocked which hurts my back/spine
- leather or leather feel (no mesh)
- full back length
- arm rest is a plus
- Good back/lumbar support
- Colours: Black grey. purple, (red and blue is acceptable as accent colours too)
I'm not American (I just live in Texas) so I don't need
- 400+ LBS support
- Extra wide seat
I'm a bit cheap though so I'm trying to look in the 150 range. But I'm really trying to look form something money efficient. so if something is extra ordinary better ill bump the budget a bit.
What are some good ones to look at ?
