Another Chair Post

Whatever you do don't buy something sight unseen. You absolutely have to sit in the chair you buy. Of course once you've nailed down a nice comfy chair ($150 is a tough ask tbh) research the hell out of it and find the best place to purchase from.



I bought my grandson one of those ah ($200) racing/gaming chairs online. Was supposed to be oh so comfy, comfy and man it looks sweet! Yeah right, that thing is an ass and back killer. A half hour in it and you're in butt numb hell...but it looks cool, grandson loves it. Apparently 40lb little dudes don't mind 2 inches of foam on steel. Nah, go with something like a used Herman Miller if you can find a used one locally or if you have a shop that sells refurbished office gear is my best advice. Like I said, try it before you buy it. You can find affordable office chairs that are way better than any of these dime a dozen, chinesium, gaming chairs. Pics and unreliable reviews do not give an accurate description of what you'll be getting.



GL!