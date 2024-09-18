Another Chair Post

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
I'm looking for a gaming/office chair for myself. my current one the padding is now crocked which hurts my back/spine

- leather or leather feel (no mesh)
- full back length
- arm rest is a plus
- Good back/lumbar support
- Colours: Black grey. purple, (red and blue is acceptable as accent colours too)

I'm not American (I just live in Texas) so I don't need
- 400+ LBS support
- Extra wide seat


I'm a bit cheap though so I'm trying to look in the 150 range. But I'm really trying to look form something money efficient. so if something is extra ordinary better ill bump the budget a bit.

What are some good ones to look at ?
 
Whatever you do don't buy something sight unseen. You absolutely have to sit in the chair you buy. Of course once you've nailed down a nice comfy chair ($150 is a tough ask tbh) research the hell out of it and find the best place to purchase from.

I bought my grandson one of those ah ($200) racing/gaming chairs online. Was supposed to be oh so comfy, comfy and man it looks sweet! Yeah right, that thing is an ass and back killer. A half hour in it and you're in butt numb hell...but it looks cool, grandson loves it. Apparently 40lb little dudes don't mind 2 inches of foam on steel. Nah, go with something like a used Herman Miller if you can find a used one locally or if you have a shop that sells refurbished office gear is my best advice. Like I said, try it before you buy it. You can find affordable office chairs that are way better than any of these dime a dozen, chinesium, gaming chairs. Pics and unreliable reviews do not give an accurate description of what you'll be getting.

GL!
 
You wont be likely to get all that for $150, you will only be able to get a cheap disposable chair that breaks after a year and isnt very comfortable. I spend a lot of time in my chair so I ended up buying a better one, as I was tired of dealing with cheap chairs. This is the one I ended up buying and have been happy with it. My first one lasted me 8 years before I replaced it with another one.

https://www.staples.com/la-z-boy-tr...-capacity-vino-brown-45782oss/product_1922051
 
How well does te padding hold up? that has been my issue with chairs that it kinda just ... goes flat like a coke that has been left out in the sun
 
It held up fine until about the 8th year, where the foam would go flat once I sat in it. With the leather flaking off it decided it was time to replace it.

Edit: But I didnt mention I put 10+ hours a day every day in this chair, and if you do way less yours will likely last a lot longer.
 
thank you. that sound pretty great

I WFH som im probably around 12-16 hours in the chair on most days
 
If you can find one, I'd highly recommend a used Steelcase Please (v1 or V2, they're both super similar). Best ergonomics I've had in a chair, better than my Aeron in the office, with great support for back (I have a few old sports injuries and it's done wonders). Even better, they're built like tanks. I have one that's 4 years old, and another that's ~8 years old (both leather) -- they both look and feel like new. You might be able to find them used for $200-250. $150 is going to be a stretch for anything decent.

Also, as an American living in Europe, I concur with your weight/size comments. Every time I visit home, I'm more an more horrified: it's not even funny anymore and scary how it's normalized in the US to be overweight/obese.
 
Dude, this is a perfect time to implement the "cry once" mantra. Take it from a 65 year old who wasted a grand going through cheap chairs over a 5 year period and then I got smart. I do have neck and back problems and so firm yet comfortable is my need. You will be hard pressed to find a better chair than the Secret Labs Titan . I got mine in the high tech fake leather . Its 5 years old and still looks brand new. Save up if you have to or use a credit card. $150 chairs are disposable and you would be wasting far more money then the interest you would pay.
 
I don't know what to do as well, Im looking for a nice, gaming chair, BUT I have cats.... so as much as I would like that im not sure about fake leather, as they love to scrach it.... I would like it to be nice looking.. i was thinking about jinx or harley quinn motif, or something grey to match my room... It can be a little bit pricey but i need to be sure its perfect. Still looking ;/
 
Buy the Secret labs and a squirt gun.
 
You never can tell how much inflation you beat over the 8 years.
You never can tell how much inflation you beat over the 8 years. The day I learnt the habit of buying once (quality+expensive), I found out the originality in me. 150 might not get Op something comfortable and durable on the long run.
 
