Annoying Dolby Windows 10 issue

I have my laptop (windows 10) connected via HDMI to my lg b9 oled using Nvidia HD audio. I have a Bose Solo speaker connected to the oled via toslink.



In stereo it works fine, but when I switch to dolby atmos, it won't 'wake up' until about 30 seconds after a video is already playing. It works fine until it goes in standby again.



Its not a major issue, but I can't for the life of me figure out why this is the case.



side issue: Ive tried connecting my bose directly to the laptop using a toslink to 3.5mm adapter but I get no sound at all.



Anyone had an issue like this before?