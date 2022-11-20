Annoying AF crash error...plz halp

I've been fighting an crash error for the better part of a year now with an older build that has been driving me crazy... I'll start with specs...



Ryzen 1800x, stock clocks stock volts

Crosshair6 hero mb

32gb corsair dominator(was previously 16gb G.Skill FlareX)

Radeon 6900xt(was previously Gigabyte Vega64)

Corsair AIO 360mm cooler

Corsair 1000w power supply(was previously 850 corsiar)

misc hard drives, games moved to SSD after crashing started and the spinny drive thrown in the trash because eff it.



I've been piece by piece replacing everything in this god forsaken computer trying to fix a crash that kicks the system to, practically, powered off. The MB kicks out error code 8 which according to reddit and asus is about the least useful in troubleshooting because it's the catch all "something is borked" message. Ram, PSU, GPU and PS have all been upgraded as time has progressed. I've nuked GPU drivers and reinstalled. MB and processor are all that is the same from when the crash issues began. At idle, web browsing, or watching movies it's solid as a rock. Playing games is where things go to shit. Temps on the CPU tend do peak around 65*c and the GPU around 70*c with an ambient temp in the room of 65*f. I've noticed that games based on the Unreal engine(pubG, Manhunter, and others) seem to cause the crash to happen much faster. MW2, the battlefield titles, warframe, overwatch, black ops, etc seem to all run fine until randomly the system shits itself...



Has anyone caught a crash like this before? My only real option now(i think) is to save up for a new mb/proc and hope for the best...