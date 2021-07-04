Anker Power Bank - needs bit more power to use something (Adafruit PiTFT 2.4" HAT Mini Kit - 320x240 TFT Touchscreen)

I've got an Anker Power Bank 26,000mah (not the Power Core +)Input: 5V ⎓ 4A (5V ⎓ 2A Max Per Port)Output: 5V ⎓ 6A (5V ⎓ 3A Max Per Port)I've been using that to try and install a Adafruit PiTFT 2.4" HAT Mini Kit - 320x240 TFT Touchscreen on a PI 3B+ model. I am unable to as I get the low voltage warning, as it needs a bit more power to use it (3.3a)I could use a plug but I just want to use a power bank with it.I do believe I need a dual USB and micro USB cable so I can get enough power from the bank to the PI board for it to work.Is that correct?I need someone to be 100% sure it will work with using it.If yes, then would this be the correct one that I need?