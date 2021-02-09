Angular help

I have seen this question on multiple forums and stack overflow but I have done everything that each solution has said and it is still giving me the same error. So I hope someone see's something that I might have missed.
I am trying to get a date picker to work on a pop up dialogue. But I keep getting the error of mat dat picker is a unknown element.
Based off everything I have read.
I have imported it in The Holiday pop up dialogue component module child, the parent module and the app module.
I saw some responses that said to also put matdatepickermodule in the export, so I tried that and I made sure the package json had the most up to date version for the packages.
Any thoughts or ideas on what I can do to fix this error?
