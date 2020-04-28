Anet A8 extruder

dylanmorris6
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2020
- Messages
- 3
Please help me the suffer
After printing, the extruder rises slightly above the model and remains there, which is fraught with the fusion of another masterpiece lol. I studied some of the Internet fields where I found the G28 command. The problem is that it is already registered, but not executed. Can you direct me - in which way to proceed?
