Android's Battery Saver: Overlooked It Deactivating "Hey Google"

I never utilized the Android Battery Saver option until today and didn't realize that it turns off the "Hey Google" feature.

Earlier today I was running low on remaining battery and when it got down to 2 - 3% (or some other very low range), my Android phone offered the option to turn on Battery Saver. I ticked the offering and didn't think about it any further.



Several minutes later I charged the phone, unplugged it from my charger and went about my business. I later had a question for the Google Assistant so I started off with "Okay Google", but that and "Okay Google" drew no response. Thinking there was some glitch I went through the steps of ensuring Voice Match was turned on and then retrained the Assistant to recognize my voice. But after doing that my phone still would not respond to OK Google.



It was only when I noticed that the battery icon in the upper right of the screen was colored red, did I investigate further to discover that Battery Saver disabled that feature along with other ones. Live and learn they say. Even though I have no desire to turn on Battery Saver, nor would I during normal use. I'll now remember to not overlook manually turning off Battery Saver, should I ever use it again if my battery get critically low.