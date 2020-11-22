Android phone as permenent modem/ hotspot

The only services that I can get for internet here is satellite or 4G... My At&T Ipad plan finally got cracked down on and terminated. Knew it was coming since Febuary.. Looking for a better option, I turned on my cell hotspot, fired up an old Cradlepoint CTR35 I had laying around, and set Wifi as Wan up, so that my house has some internet. ( AT@T Prepaid high speed cap is 2gb, so I'm clocking 80 kbps now. Feels like 1995 all over ).

I found a recent youtube video of a solution, and managed to watch it in 144P. It was worse than the 2 music videos that came with windows 95... Anyway, the guy used a Visible plan which allows unlimited data and hotspot for $40/ month. He used a cell as a modem and a wifi repeater, pretty much exactly what my fail safe setup is, except it should do 5 mbps ( Visible speed cap on hotspot ). I know I can hack it to get the full 4G speed, but I'll stay within TOS..

Is there any danger in doing this with a phone? I've ordered the service and I know it will eventually nuke itself. more worried about the battery.. I ordered their cheapest ZTE phone as everything I own is AT&T
 
I do some phone farming and keep my phones plugged in 24x7. Yes, there will be battery bloat eventually. Just swap the battery and you are back to the races.
 
