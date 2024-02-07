An issue with my stereo amp emitting a choppy noise - any ideas of its cause?

As you might've seen in another thread, I recently got a Martin Logan Forte stereo amp, which has wifi functionality. It takes maybe 40 seconds or so for the wifi to initialise after the amp is powered-on. And until the wifi initialises, the amp is appropriately quiet, except for any audio I'm playing through it. Once the wifi initialises, the amp starts emitting, through the connected speakers, a helicopter-like choppy noise, and it continues to do that indefinitely. And there's no option to just turn-off the amp's wifi.Here is a sound clip I recorded using my phone, with the clip's volume boosted a bit to make it easier to hear:I've tested two different sets of monitors with the Forte, and the same thing happens with both. I've tried turning-off all electronics in the room other than the amp, to see if it's interference of some kind. But the sound occurs even when the amp is the only thing in the room turned on, including when there's no audio source connected to the amp. Also, when I put the amp into mute mode, I can still faintly hear the choppy sound coming from the speakers, though it does become quieter.The amp has two wifi modes: Access Point Mode (which is the regular mode that it defaults to) and WPS Mode. When I switch the amp to WPS mode, the perpetual, choppy sound becomes slower, and changes its pattern to something like 16 quick beats, then a short pause, then 3 or 4 slower beats, then a pause. And it repeats that pattern over and over, until it automatically defaults back to Access Point Mode, after which it returns to doing the constant helicopter-like, choppy sound.I messaged Martin Logan about this issue, and they chose to replace the amp. But the replacement amp does the same thing.Does anyone have an idea what could be causing this, and how I might be able to fix it?