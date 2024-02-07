An issue with my stereo amp emitting a choppy noise - any ideas of its cause?

Delicieuxz

As you might've seen in another thread, I recently got a Martin Logan Forte stereo amp, which has wifi functionality. It takes maybe 40 seconds or so for the wifi to initialise after the amp is powered-on. And until the wifi initialises, the amp is appropriately quiet, except for any audio I'm playing through it. Once the wifi initialises, the amp starts emitting, through the connected speakers, a helicopter-like choppy noise, and it continues to do that indefinitely. And there's no option to just turn-off the amp's wifi.

Here is a sound clip I recorded using my phone, with the clip's volume boosted a bit to make it easier to hear:


View: https://voca.ro/1hHlsm70Kyvf

I've tested two different sets of monitors with the Forte, and the same thing happens with both. I've tried turning-off all electronics in the room other than the amp, to see if it's interference of some kind. But the sound occurs even when the amp is the only thing in the room turned on, including when there's no audio source connected to the amp. Also, when I put the amp into mute mode, I can still faintly hear the choppy sound coming from the speakers, though it does become quieter.

The amp has two wifi modes: Access Point Mode (which is the regular mode that it defaults to) and WPS Mode. When I switch the amp to WPS mode, the perpetual, choppy sound becomes slower, and changes its pattern to something like 16 quick beats, then a short pause, then 3 or 4 slower beats, then a pause. And it repeats that pattern over and over, until it automatically defaults back to Access Point Mode, after which it returns to doing the constant helicopter-like, choppy sound.

I messaged Martin Logan about this issue, and they chose to replace the amp. But the replacement amp does the same thing.

Does anyone have an idea what could be causing this, and how I might be able to fix it?
 
they are picking up the wifi signal. the change in pulsing when in wps mode is because its waiting to receive a pairing signal from another device. try shorter wires or putting a ferrite choke on them. if youve got any old vga cables kicking around you might be able to salvage some.

edit: if im understanding the manual correctly, if you connect the ethernet cable the wifi should disable and the noise should stop.
 
Perhaps you should get a professional electrician to check your power lines, meter, breakers, and outlets..... cause this sure sounds like "dirty power" to me....which means that something, somewhere, is providing interference or feedback, either electrical, radiological, acoustic, or just random spikes/flucations into your circuits...
 
The amp makes the noise even without a sound source connected to it. So, the only wires I could shorten are the stereo wires coming from the amp. The sound plays in both my monitors and my subwoofer. The sub has a well-shielded RCA cable connecting it.

I tried hooking a dummy cable (a short cable, not connected to anything on the other end) up to the ethernet port, and it didn't stop it. I'd rather not be running an ethernet cable through my room. But I'll give it a try.

Hope it doesn't take that. But I'll keep that in mind.
 
the ethernet needs to be active.
could also try making sure everything is plugged into the same socket/strip.
 
The amp is connected to the same power strip as my PC, monitor, subwoofer, and some other stuff. The good news is that connecting it to an active ethernet cable stopped the noise. The bad news is that I have to be running an ethernet cable into the room, from outside of the room, to do that.

Maybe this amp has very-poor shielding? If so, I wonder if I could do something to improve it.
 
k, that would eliminate any ground loop causing it. thats what i was suspecting, poor shielding.
got an old router or hub switch? something that could feed it an inactive signal but be able to give it an ip, to try and trick it.
edit: could try shielding it some how. put a metal pot over it, see if it stops it...
 
