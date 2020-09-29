Amsterdam and Helsinki launch algorithm registries to bring transparency to public deployments of AI

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,599
"The introduction of AI registries in Amsterdam and Helsinki is the latest multinational effort to maintain public trust and harness AI for the good of humanity. Earlier in September, Finland joined 12 other countries, including NATO member states and the U.S., to form the AI Partnership for Defense. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint AI Center, the coalition will discuss how to translate ethics or policy principles into practice. That same week, EU Commission members began talks with high-level Chinese officials about issues important to the global economy including AI.
Also earlier this month: The European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems (ELLIS) launched the second wave of its pan-European initiative to accelerate AI research in dozens of cities across the EU, continuing the $220 million initiative to keep AI talent in Europe.
In another example of Finland attempting to create a more democratic approach to AI, last December government officials made AI training available with the stated goal of training at least 1% of EU citizens about the fundamentals of AI."
https://venturebeat.com/2020/09/28/...ing-transparency-to-public-deployments-of-ai/
Also earlier this month: The European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems (ELLIS) launched the second wave of its pan-European initiative to accelerate AI research in dozens of cities across the EU, continuing the $220 million initiative to keep AI talent in Europe.
In another example of Finland attempting to create a more democratic approach to AI, last December government officials made AI training available with the stated goal of training at least 1% of EU citizens about the fundamentals of AI."
https://venturebeat.com/2020/09/28/...ing-transparency-to-public-deployments-of-ai/