Ampere super computer coming this summer

Indiana University is the proud owner of the first operational Cray “Shasta” supercomputer on the planet. The $9.6 million system, known as Big Red 200 to commemorate the university’s 200th anniversary and its school colors, was designed to support both conventional HPC as well as AI workloads. The machine will also distinguish itself in another important way, being one of the world’s first supercomputers to employ Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs.



Those GPUs are expected to be plugged into Big Red 200 later this summer – that according to Brad Wheeler, vice president for information technology and chief information officer. The exact nature of those GPUs is unknown, which is understandable, inasmuch as Nvidia has not announced they are even on the way. The most likely explanation is that they will be the next-generation Tesla GPUs based on the upcoming “Ampere” architecture.