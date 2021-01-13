Ampere ETH Memory Clocks

What are you guys running for memory clocks on your Ampere GPUs for Ethereum mining? I can't seem to hit the 2500Mhz+ numbers on my RTX 3080 that other people seem to hit without issue. Right now I am sitting at -200 core, 2200 mem, 230W Power Limit. Any higher on the memory and I get invalid shares or a full hard lock.

Somebody said to increase fan speeds, but I haven't tried that yet. Right now I have everything set to auto. This is an open-air rig, so temps on the GPU core are in the mid-50s.
 
2500Mhz?
afterburner maxes out at 1500Mhz.

I’ve found my EVGA X3 to run fine at 1467Mhz and a tick higher lowers hash rate
And my Asus Tuf OC to run fine at 1452Mhz and a tick higer lowers hash rate.

I get 102.4 MHz on both cards at 221 watts on the Asus Tuf and 245 watts on the EVGA X3.

asus Tuf uses 65% power target and a tick lower lowers hash rate
EVGA X3 uses 72% power target and a tick lower lowers hash rate

Core MHz offset does nothing for me.
 
I am using HiveOS, and it reports a doubled frequency value. If in Windows it’s +800Mhz, then the value here would be 1600.

1610558855994.png

1610558882826.png
 
The RTX 3080 has a memory clock of 19000 MHz.

On my EVGA FTW3 Ultra, I'm able to boost that by 1200 MHz and be stable:

3080MEM_2.PNG


Which in theory would be 19000 + 1200 = 20200 MHz. In Windows, that is reported at half that, so 10100 MHz. In real-life, it seems to boost a little higher than that. In my case, to 10451 MHz:

3080MEM_1.PNG


That's my theory anyways.
 
