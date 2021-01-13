Ampere ETH Memory Clocks

What are you guys running for memory clocks on your Ampere GPUs for Ethereum mining? I can't seem to hit the 2500Mhz+ numbers on my RTX 3080 that other people seem to hit without issue. Right now I am sitting at -200 core, 2200 mem, 230W Power Limit. Any higher on the memory and I get invalid shares or a full hard lock.



Somebody said to increase fan speeds, but I haven't tried that yet. Right now I have everything set to auto. This is an open-air rig, so temps on the GPU core are in the mid-50s.