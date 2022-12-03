AMD's Radeon RX 7900-series Leaks

The 7900 series is are starting to make more headlines. Many indicators are it will be very competitive.​

"Although we're almost two weeks away from the official launch of AMD's Radeon RX 7900-series, Sapphire's reference design cards have already made an early appearance on Amazon. Both of its cards are listed on the e-tailers website, but sadly without pricing. No new specs were provided either, but at least we did get some more detailed pictures of the two cards. The cards are simply named the Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming (21323-01-20G) and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming (21322-01-20G).""With 11 days to go until the official launch of AMD's Radeon 7900-series graphics cards, PowerColor decided to share some more details about its upcoming cards. The two models appear to be the Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT, with both cards apparently sharing the same design and cooler. The cards appear to be at least triple-slot, but it's not entirely clear from the provided pictures. PowerColor is using a nine-blade fan design and the fans are of course kitted out with LEDs, where PowerColor is pushing what it calls an "amethyst purple" colour for this generation of Hellhound cards. The new fans are said to improve the GPU temperatures by as much as three degrees Celsius compared to the previous generation of fans."