AMD's Radeon RX 7900-series Highlights

erek
The 7900 series is starting to make more headlines. Many indicators are it will be very competitive.​


Sapphire's Radeon RX 7900 Cards Make an Early Appearance on Amazon


"Although we're almost two weeks away from the official launch of AMD's Radeon RX 7900-series, Sapphire's reference design cards have already made an early appearance on Amazon. Both of its cards are listed on the e-tailers website, but sadly without pricing. No new specs were provided either, but at least we did get some more detailed pictures of the two cards. The cards are simply named the Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming (21323-01-20G) and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming (21322-01-20G)."

PowerColor Announces its Hellhound 7900-series Graphics Cards


"With 11 days to go until the official launch of AMD's Radeon 7900-series graphics cards, PowerColor decided to share some more details about its upcoming cards. The two models appear to be the Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT, with both cards apparently sharing the same design and cooler. The cards appear to be at least triple-slot, but it's not entirely clear from the provided pictures. PowerColor is using a nine-blade fan design and the fans are of course kitted out with LEDs, where PowerColor is pushing what it calls an "amethyst purple" colour for this generation of Hellhound cards. The new fans are said to improve the GPU temperatures by as much as three degrees Celsius compared to the previous generation of fans."
 
ZeroBarrier

Gawd
erek said:

Many indicators are it will be very competitive.​

Many indicators? Such as? Is there something leaked I missed?

pulp-fiction-john-travolta.gif
 
cjcox

cjcox

2[H]4U
ZeroBarrier said:
Many indicators? Such as? Is there something leaked I missed?

Indicators!!! I hear it's 5,436.782 times faster than the 4080, getting 2,042 fps in CP 2077 all while pumping energy back into the grid! It's the first renewable energy GPU.

(if you can't tell I hate AMD announcements because they take way too long to become "real")
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
cjcox said:
Indicators!!! I hear it's 5,436.782 times faster than the 4080, getting 2,042 fps in CP 2077 all while pumping energy back into the grid! It's the first renewable energy GPU.

(if you can't tell I hate AMD announcements because they take way too long to become "real")
There’s a performance barometer that is indicating based upon sentiment analysis
 
Thunderdolt

Gawd
ZeroBarrier said:
Many indicators? Such as? Is there something leaked I missed?
Everything leaked so far indicates that it is going to DESTROY Nvidia's offerings.
  1. It appears to have a cooler. You know what else has a cooler? The fastest GPU ever.
  2. It appears to have more than one fan. If we look back on 2006, the fastest GPU ever had only one fan. Based purely on leaks, I predict that AMD will ship these cards with THREE fans. Game over, Nvidia!
  3. See #1 and #2
I rest my case.
 
madpistol

Gawd
Thunderdolt said:
Everything leaked so far indicates that it is going to DESTROY Nvidia's offerings.
  1. It appears to have a cooler. You know what else has a cooler? The fastest GPU ever.
  2. It appears to have more than one fan. If we look back on 2006, the fastest GPU ever had only one fan. Based purely on leaks, I predict that AMD will ship these cards with THREE fans. Game over, Nvidia!
  3. See #1 and #2
I rest my case.
Not only that. It also has 7 chiplets, whereas Nvidia only has 1. Therefore the 7900 XTX will be 7x as fast as the 4080/4090.

I rest my case.
 
ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Rvenger

2[H]4U
I do think this card will be a little lopsided on performance. It will do great on some games and others it may bomb. The chiplet design has its limitations but we will see.
 
ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Rvenger said:
I do think this card will be a little lopsided on performance. It will do great on some games and others it may bomb. The chiplet design has its limitations but we will see.
All the logic bits are on one bit of silicon. I don't expect it will make much difference. We are getting closer to knowing though. I keep expecting today is the day for a legit looking performance leak... maybe tomorrow. :)
 
NKD

[H]F Junkie
Rvenger said:
I do think this card will be a little lopsided on performance. It will do great on some games and others it may bomb. The chiplet design has its limitations but we will see.
I highly doubt the chiplets will hold it back anyhow. I mean the infinity link on these thing is damn fast. May be much bigger chips are little ways off but l don't suspect that much of a difference with this.
 
LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Looking at the numbers of Geekbench does not seem terrible when comparing direct similar architecture, and lovelace seem to look like Ampere so maybe it mean something the ratio between them, cross architecture comp seem useless like pointed out

And the other not really leak info:
https://wccftech.com/custom-amd-rad...aphics-cards-to-cost-up-to-1600-usd-in-china/

China, look like it could be a paper launch in that market, with pricing like those:
  • PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil: 11399 RMB ($1622 US)
  • PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound: 9788 RMB ($1393 US)
  • PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound: 8688 RMB ($1236 US)
 
LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Lakados said:
That's true but "mid-range" from a display perspective is still either high refresh 1080p or lower refresh 1440p, the 4080 is way overkill for both those use cases.
This mid range would be around what playing 1080p very high at 90-120 fps for the newest game or 1440p 75 fps - high setting, 4k would be via FRS/DLSS not native if you want high FPS with high setting on anything relatively recent.

A new Low setup is 1080p-60 fps mid-high setting.

A 6700xt-3060TI are mid-range, 6800xt-3080 are high range, 6950xt/3090/4080/7900xtx are hyper high range (the moment we start to talk 4 figure USD cards we are out of high range, could even push it to candian with tax included in 4 figures it is a really high amount), 4090 is halo.
 
NightReaver

[H]ard|Gawd
LukeTbk said:
This mid range would be around what playing 1080p very high at 90-120 fps newest game or 1440p 75 fps - high setting.

A new Low setup is 1080p-60 fps mid-high setting.

A 6700xt-3060TI are mid-range, 6800xt-3080 are high range, 6950xt/3090/4080/7900xtx are hyper high range (when we start to talk 4 figure USD cards we out of high range), 4090 is halo.
This. Some people have some very distorted views on performance.
 
Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
LukeTbk said:
This mid range would be around what playing 1080p very high at 90-120 fps newest game or 1440p 75 fps - high setting, 4k would be via FRS/DLSS not native if you want high FPS with high setting on anything relatively recent.

A new Low setup is 1080p-60 fps mid-high setting.

A 6700xt-3060TI are mid-range, 6800xt-3080 are high range, 6950xt/3090/4080/7900xtx are hyper high range (when we start to talk 4 figure USD cards we out of high range), 4090 is halo.
That would make a 3080TI low end by this metric.
 
Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
NightReaver said:
Lol what games does a 3080ti struggle at at 1080p?
3080ti struggles to beat 60fps at 1440p on max settings, but it was said High not Max so that is my misunderstanding of the requirements.
But the 3060TI can handle those sorts of numbers, but its pricing right now is still stupid.
 
HockeyJon

[H]ard|Gawd
Verado said:
Actual leak.. but..
https://www.notebookcheck.net/AMD-R...-impress-in-first-Geekbench-run.672748.0.html
From the link:

"An eagle-eyed Twitter user noted the Radeon RX 7900 XTX sample was running via a compatibility layer for Windows due to a lack of ROCm support. Geekbench isn't the best tool to test graphics cards, to begin with, and real-world benchmarks should begin to show up once its December 13 launch date approaches."

So basically this data is completely useless. It also shows the RX 6900, a 2 year old card, outperforming it. The chances of that are exactly 0. Clickbait nonsense. Wait until the 13th before drawing any conclusions.
 
