AMD's new Ryzen AI

AMD Ryzen AI

"As part of its overall AI strategic direction, AMD is providing early access to the Ryzen AI software to Windows developers. This will enable AI researchers and developers to run AI workloads on select Ryzen 7040 Series processors with Ryzen AI using the open-source AI framework Vitis AI Execution Provider (EP), which is up streamed in ONNX Runtime with support for Microsoft Olive. This package offers superior CPU support and is set to seamlessly and progressively boost AMD XDNA AI Engine acceleration with virtually no usability impact. Developers are encouraged to visit GitHub to begin.

"We believe that dedicated AI processing engines are essential to bring to life a future of amazing AI experiences on Windows 11," said Pavan Davuluri, CVP Windows Silicon and Systems Integration, Microsoft Corp. "The Ryzen 7040 Series processors with AMD Ryzen AI are a great way to experience Windows Studio Effects now and, in the future, for developers to run AI workloads on the ONNX Runtime today."

AI is expected to drive innovation in the Windows ecosystem for years to come, for both customers and developers alike. AMD Ryzen 7040 Series processors with AMD Ryzen AI are the vanguard of a new generation of silicon that offers outstanding performance, incredible power efficiency, and unique experiences not available on other x86 processors today. The new developer tools AMD has made available will enable programmers to more easily add or integrate AI functionality, making artificial intelligence-powered applications more widely available to the general public. These features will be available in more than 80 AMD Ryzen AI- powered laptops, making them the best choice for anyone looking for a powerful, modern notebook."

Microsoft Introduces Windows 11 Co-Pilot, the First Centralized AI Assistant on a PC Platform

PRESS RELEASE by T0@st Today, 12:32
Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices: "The team and I are pumped to be back at Build with the developer community this year. Over the last year, Windows has continued to see incredible growth fueled by Windows 11 adoption. In fact, one of the most exciting areas driving that growth for Windows has been developers themselves, with a 24% YoY increase in monthly devices used for development."

"AI is the defining technology of our time and developers are at the forefront of this transformation. With the right tools we can empower developers and our shared customers to shape the future and leave their mark on the world. We are just starting to see the incredible impact AI is having across industries and in our own daily lives. Today, the team and I are excited to share the next steps we are taking on our journey with Windows 11, to meet this new age of AI."
 
