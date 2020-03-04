AMD's CPU-to-GPU Infinity Fabric Detailed

Marees

News from AMD presentations in Rice Oil & Gas HPC conference yesterday

While AMD still appears to be a member of the HSA foundation, it no longer actively promotes HSA in communications with the press. In either case, it's clear the core tenets of the open architecture live on in AMD's new proprietary implementation, which likely leans heavily on its open ROCm software ecosystem that is now enjoying the fruits of DOE sponsorship

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-infinity-fabric-cpu-to-gpu

https://twitter.com/addisonsnell/status/1234582848616697861

https://twitter.com/hatemltaief/status/1234572914432839687
 
