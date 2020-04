pippenainteasy said: Ps5 seems alot more thermally limited than XSX so I doubt it will be a better performer especially during long gaming sessions. As far as next gen GPUs...its possible, but Fury and Vega were both overhyped and ended up underwhelming and overvolted to juice up their performance. I'll believe it when I see it. Click to expand...

That is a very good observation but also has to be seen. His reasoning is very fascinating dealing with the absolute speed of the PS5 IO basically to instantly streaming huge amounts of data in and out seamlessly. Allowing for extremely complexed fast moving, enormous in scope, interactive environments/content on the fly. Which will make some games for the PS5 not be able to be ported to PC GPUs due to the incapability of the PC not having that fast IO. I am with you though, believe it when it is seen. I might go with one or the other with a new 4K super TV or something.