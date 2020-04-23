AMD's budget Ryzen 3300X can outperform an old $350 Intel i7

fightingfi
Look at Me! I need the attention.
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2008
- Messages
- 2,920
https://www.pcgamer.com/amd-ryzen-3...source=facebook&utm_campaign=buffer_pcgamerfb
ive never seen intel so down before its lots of fun dont you think LOL
I got so *tired* of buying a new cpu with a new motherboard every time you had to upgrade or chose to re-install everything spend days tweaking again............Thanks AMD Im happier Now
ive never seen intel so down before its lots of fun dont you think LOL
I got so *tired* of buying a new cpu with a new motherboard every time you had to upgrade or chose to re-install everything spend days tweaking again............Thanks AMD Im happier Now