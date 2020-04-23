AMD's budget Ryzen 3300X can outperform an old $350 Intel i7

not for nothing, but I'd guess the new i3 will also be faster than the old i7. It's natural progression when competition exists.
 
not for nothing, but I'd guess the new i3 will also be faster than the old i7. It's natural progression when competition exists.
I'd wager that a new i3 is nearly on par with the old 4 core 4 thread i7's

Being the same architecture and process.

The only real variable is clock speed.
 
