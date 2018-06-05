AMD Z490 chipset cancelled

sirmonkey1985 said: probably because they were playing games with intel by locking down the z490 name to keep intel from being able to use it.. i doubt amd based z490 name was ever going to be a real thing and was in fact meant to be the x499. Click to expand...

Apparently all the "z490" was is an x470 with a PLX PEX chip to create an extra 4 PCI-E 3.0 lanes off either the x4 NVME link or the x4 link from the processor to the chipset. The cost of that solution got out of hand, so they canned it. Sounds like a half-assed solution, when they should have made all the PCI-E lanes off the x470 be 3.0 to begin with.