AMD Xbox Game Pass

Got this with my new Ryzen order. 3 month code. $20 or BO.
AMDRewards.com Coupon Redemption Process
Step 1: Eligible AMD product must be installed and detected using a Windows Operating System to complete the redemption verification process.
Step 2: Login or set up your https://www.amdrewards.com/ profile.
Step 3: Enter Coupon Code. Coupon Code is required to verify installation of the qualifying product with the Product Verification Tool (PVT). The PVT will prompt you to download a file onto your computer. Accepting all terms of the desktop PVT will allow it to run and verify the processor.
Step 4: Select the item(s) you wish to redeem by adding to your cart and confirm your selections.
Step 5: Activate your item(s) by following the onscreen instruction. You may need to click on the Activation link. You may be prompted to enter your account information to complete checkout. You may need to sign up for an account.
AMDRewards.com Coupon Redemption Process
Step 1: Eligible AMD product must be installed and detected using a Windows Operating System to complete the redemption verification process.
Step 2: Login or set up your https://www.amdrewards.com/ profile.
Step 3: Enter Coupon Code. Coupon Code is required to verify installation of the qualifying product with the Product Verification Tool (PVT). The PVT will prompt you to download a file onto your computer. Accepting all terms of the desktop PVT will allow it to run and verify the processor.
Step 4: Select the item(s) you wish to redeem by adding to your cart and confirm your selections.
Step 5: Activate your item(s) by following the onscreen instruction. You may need to click on the Activation link. You may be prompted to enter your account information to complete checkout. You may need to sign up for an account.