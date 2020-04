AMD x570 chipset pci-e lanes

tropox said: hi all, two quick questions

1)

many x570 motherboards (for example MSI MPG x570 Gaming Edge Wifi) list the chipset M.2 slot as 3.0 x4

now i know that the x570 chipset should have a total of 4.0 x4

so i suppose that the chipset M.2 slot has 4.0 x2 and they just write it as 3.0 x4?

what makes me unsure is that i remember that in most previous generation motherboards, the chipset M.2 utilizes the full chipset bandwidth and that in previous generations the total chipset lanes were one generation lower (2.0 x4 for example) than the cpu lanes as well

so it makes me wonder if the M.2 slot does utilize the full chipset bandwidth but that is not 4.0 x4 but 3.0 x4

im just a bit confused by the way its written and because of (2)



2)

the Asus Pro WS X570-ACE specifications mention:

pci-e slots:

- chipset: 1 x PCI Express 4.0 x 16 slots (max. at x8 mode)

how the hell is it possible for the chipset pci-e slot to be 4.0 x8 (we are not talking about the physical dimensions which is x16 but the bandwidth which is clearly listed as x8) when the chipset is 4.0 x4?

it doesnt add up and this is what made me wonder about the M.2 slots bandwidth as well



#1 Configurations vary by motherboard (see top slide I posted center bottom)

I tried to answer both questions succinctly sorry for the confusion.#2 I pointed you towards a manual for one of the motherbords mentioned and suggeted you do the same to get your answers on a per board basis.#3 I pointed out a clear difference between two different motherboards to illustrate how different they can be.#4 Every X570 chipset motherboard with a 3rd Gen Ryzen has 24 High-Speed Lanes available-PEROID, but depends on #1#5 Every X570 Chipset has 16 High-Speed Lanes 12 Flexible Gen 4 Lanes and 4 coming from the the CPU downlink (again seel slides posted)#6 2nd Gen Ryzen is compatible with the X570 Chipset but no Gen 4 Lanes are available which can be a source for confusion.#7 4.0 x8 can only be assigned to graphics. You may be confused by 2x4 to M.2 which is not x8 even though it would be using 8 Lanes#8 Your question may not be specific enough to formulate the answer you are looking for. If you could tell us what you want to accomplish maybe that would help.If your goal here was to point out it's confusing we agree but there is a logical answer otherwise.ASUS Pro WS X570-ACE specifications; Storage:3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors - 1 x M.2_1 socket 3 with M Key, Type 2242/2260/2280/22110(PCIE 4.0 x 4 and SATA modes) storage devices support2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ / 2nd and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors- 1 x M.2_1 socket 3 with M Key, Type 2242/2260/2280/22110(PCIE 3.0 x 4 and SATA modes) storage devices supportAMD X570 chipset - M.2_2 socket 3* with M Key, Type 2242/2260/2280(PCIE 4.0 x 2) storage devices support- 4 x Serial ATA 6.0 Gb/s connectors with RAID 0, RAID 1 and RAID 10 support- 1 x U.2 connector (supports U.2 NVMe device)* The M.2_2 socket shares PCIe lanes with PCIeX1_1; when PCIeX1_1 is occupied, M.2_2 only can only run at PCIE 4.0 x 1.As mentioned above different configuration come at a cost for example with the Pro WS The M.2_2 socket shares PCIe laneswith PCIeX1_1; when PCIeX1_1 is occupied, M.2_2 only can only run at PCIE 4.0 x 1The WS is one of few that can do 3-way CF at 8x8x8 but this config comes at a cost too. (see #4 Above)Source: https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/SocketAM4/Pro_WS_X570-ACE/E15611_Pro_WS_X570-ACE_UM_V2_WEB.pdf (pg vii & 1-8)