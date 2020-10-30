AMD Working on their version of DLSS

According to reports AMD is working on a DLSS Alternative to use on their GPUs.

While AMD is promising to go head to head with Nvidia in 4K gaming and more, the one big missing piece of this battle is a lack of an equivalent to Nvidia’s DLSS. Nvidia’s AI-powered super sampling technology has been transformative for the games that support it, bringing great image quality and higher frame rates by simply toggling a game setting.

AMD tells me it has a new super sampling feature in testing, which is designed to increase performance during ray tracing. The company is promising its super sampling technology will be open and cross-platform, which means it could come to next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5. AMD is working with a number of partners on this technology, and it’s expecting strong industry support. Unfortunately, this won’t be ready for the launch of these three new Radeon RX 6000 Series cards.
 
Yeah the news about this new tech is kind of cloudy and unclear. We can assume they are different and at the same time they are the same thing haha
I guess we can assume its an extension of what they developed on the 5XXX series cards.
 
Yeah the news about this new tech is kind of cloudy and unclear. We can assume they are different and at the same time they are the same thing haha
This is a sharpening tech. I expect it is one of the many they will use in addition to DirectX ML SuperResolution.
 
Well CAS already exists, this super sampling is definitely something new.

I wouldn't be surprised if they combined it with other features, but my guess is that it is a real competitor to DLSS.

What AMD absolutely must do is make it a driver feature that works with any game. That would be insane.
 
