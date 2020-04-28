AMD to Support DDR5, LPDDR5, and PCI-Express gen 5.0 by 2022, Intel First to Market with DDR5

Man, and on the heels of Ryzen 4000 which has a decent IPC boost. Looks like some exciting years of upgrades to come?

"AMD "Zen 4" will see a transition to a new silicon fabrication process, likely TSMC 5 nm-class. It will be an inflection point for the company from an I/O standpoint, as it sees the introduction of DDR5 memory support across enterprise and desktop platforms, LPDDR5 on the mobile platform, and PCI-Express gen 5.0 across the board. Besides a generational bandwidth doubling, PCIe gen 5.0 is expected to introduce several industry-standard features that help with hyper-scalability in the enterprise segment, benefiting compute clusters with multiple scalar processors, such as AMD's CDNA2. Intel introduced many of these features with its proprietary CXL interconnect. AMD's upcoming "Zen 3" microarchitecture, scheduled for within 2020 with market presence in 2021, is expected to stick with DDR4, LPDDR4x, and PCI-Express gen 4.0 standards. DDR5 will enable data-rates ranging between 3200 to 8400 MHz, densities such as single-rank 32 GB UDIMMs, and a few new physical-layer features such as same-bank refresh."

https://www.techpowerup.com/266316/...n-5-0-by-2022-intel-first-to-market-with-ddr5
 
JAB Creations

  • DDR5 is a guarantee on Socket AM5 for the most obvious reasons.
  • PCI-Express 5.0 I imagine would be mid-socket AM5 as in my experience they've introduced all versions except for PCI-Express 1.0 itself at mid-point for each socket.
  • 5nm I would imagine would be a safe bet for AM5 processors. Their IPC is still a little behind relatively speaking so to avoid getting cut back down to $2 a share I can only imagine them sticking with advanced nodes which in turn...
  • ...in turn means more staggered releases which sucks though that is the nature of the beast when dealing with anti-capitalist crony Intel.
  • I imagine SMT4 might debut on server processors and be cut down to SMT2 for consumers if it happens with the debut of AM5.
  • I hope 8GB is the absolute minimum RAM capacity. I still come across 4GB laptops and those people are not running some RAM-respecting operating systems.
I really want to see AMD continue to focus on IPC and I think they will. The markets are all screwed up with Intel still pulling serious anti-competitive BS to keep AMD down even though Intel's chips are hot, insecure and their motherboards lack upgradability so Intel can rack in more cash from all the Intel chips on those boards - people keep buying that junk! It's a damn good thing AMD is focused on long term growth and they're not sitting around idle.
 
All I want is a decent graphics APU in a surface pro. ;)

They are hammering out gen after gen. It’s crazy how stagnant Intel is in comparison.
 
