I'm using NZXT Kraken 72 fro cooling AMD Threadripper 3970X.

I'm not sure if the temperatures are okay or a bit too high and I should reapply TIM again (I did whole CPU surface thermal paste spread method). Basically when idle (or watching youtube) temps are fluctuating between 36 - 50C. Also clock is also all the time fluctuating 3850 - 4050. Is it all normal behavior?

Click to expand...