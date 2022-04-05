AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition 22.4.1

ghostwich
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2014
- Messages
- 2,162
So AMD has dropped the "Radeon" branding from the software- that's new from about a month ago, I guess? Anyway, this is a driver that supports UE5 and their "city sample" scene (although no Matrix "demo," as somehow that's still just console only?).
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-22-4-1
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-22-4-1
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 Highlights
Support For
- Unreal® Engine 5.0 and CitySample.
Fixed Issues
- Visual artifacts in Horizon Zero Dawn™ may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT.
- Cursor may be misaligned in some titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn™ and resolution changes while using Radeon™ Super Resolution.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may be misaligned after snapping the window to either side of the desktop.
Known Issues
- Display mode of 4K 120Hz may be missing on some FreeSync™ displays using some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
- Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
- Ryzen CPU Overclock settings may be changed after resetting or importing a profile from Radeon Performance Tuning Options.
- Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.