AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition 22.4.1

ghostwich

ghostwich

Sep 10, 2014
2,162
So AMD has dropped the "Radeon" branding from the software- that's new from about a month ago, I guess? Anyway, this is a driver that supports UE5 and their "city sample" scene (although no Matrix "demo," as somehow that's still just console only?).

https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-22-4-1

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 Highlights​

Support For​

  • Unreal® Engine 5.0 and CitySample.

Fixed Issues​

  • Visual artifacts in Horizon Zero Dawn™ may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT.
  • Cursor may be misaligned in some titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn™ and resolution changes while using Radeon™ Super Resolution.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may be misaligned after snapping the window to either side of the desktop.

Known Issues​

  • Display mode of 4K 120Hz may be missing on some FreeSync™ displays using some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
  • Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
  • Ryzen CPU Overclock settings may be changed after resetting or importing a profile from Radeon Performance Tuning Options.
  • Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
39,089
hmmm. i wonder if my insider will stop fucking with these ones...
last two releases just keeo getting over-written, despite using ddu's "auto-update off" tick-box.

"Display mode of 4K 120Hz may be missing on some FreeSync™ displays using some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 5700 XT."
ah, thats were my 4k 120 went, it disappeared in the last release...
 
