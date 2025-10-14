  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

AMD Showcases "Helios" Rack-Scale Platform

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,714
"The AMD "Helios" rack scale platform integrates open compute standards including OCP DC-MHS, UALink, and Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) architectures, supporting both open scale-up and scale-out fabrics. The rack features quick-disconnect liquid cooling for sustained thermal performance, a double-wide layout for improved serviceability, and standards-based Ethernet for multi-path resiliency.

As a reference design, "Helios" enables OEMs, ODMs, and hyperscalers to adopt, extend, and customize open AI systems quickly—reducing deployment time, improving interoperability, and supporting efficient scaling for AI and HPC workloads. The Helios platform reflects the ongoing collaboration from AMD across the OCP community to enable open, scalable infrastructure for AI deployments worldwide."

1760475407392.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341893/amd-showcases-helios-rack-scale-platform
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top