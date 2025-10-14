erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,714
"The AMD "Helios" rack scale platform integrates open compute standards including OCP DC-MHS, UALink, and Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) architectures, supporting both open scale-up and scale-out fabrics. The rack features quick-disconnect liquid cooling for sustained thermal performance, a double-wide layout for improved serviceability, and standards-based Ethernet for multi-path resiliency.
As a reference design, "Helios" enables OEMs, ODMs, and hyperscalers to adopt, extend, and customize open AI systems quickly—reducing deployment time, improving interoperability, and supporting efficient scaling for AI and HPC workloads. The Helios platform reflects the ongoing collaboration from AMD across the OCP community to enable open, scalable infrastructure for AI deployments worldwide."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341893/amd-showcases-helios-rack-scale-platform
