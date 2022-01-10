AMD SATA RAID & overclocking

I've been on Intel based setups for some time now, believe the last AMD in my main rig was a FX55? Anyway.. just replaced my 9900 with the 5900x setup in my siggy and I'm about to start tweaking it after I get all the data back on the RAID. I have a RAID 1 and 0 running. The intel RAID function was a pill if your system crashed for any reason and wanted to "verify" the RAID data if it detected a crash. Very time consuming if you have a few TB on tap. I got in the habit of disconnecting the SATA drives when I was experimenting with aggressive OC's. Is the AMD RAID as touchy with system crashes?