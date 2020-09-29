AMD Ryzen™ Chipset Driver Release Notes (2.07.14.327) Highlights

erek
"Release Highlights
- Initial support for AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors
- Driver change details added to release note
- Windows 10 only Release
- Moving installer window during install process may cause installer window to flicker/move around the screen
- Installer may fail to launch if executed from a folder name with non-Latin language
- Workaround: Execute the installer from C:\AMD
- Manual system restart required for Windows® systems configured with Non-English OS Pack
- Windows Installer pop-up message may appear during install
- Installer may not downgrade to older version
- Workaround: Manually uninstall latest package from control panel and then install older package"