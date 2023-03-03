​

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D misconceptions debunked​

There has been some confusion on how the scheduler works for the 7950x3d and some review(ers) using the term "parked" to describe the non-gaming utilized cores. This is leading some to believe that these other cores are not available. Here below we see the cpu multitasking tomb raider and running cinebench simutanously. Full utilization all cores.Windows Resource Monitor showing that you can indeed access all of the cores of a Ryzen 9 7950X3D while Cinebench R23 is running using 16-threads, Google Chrome is running WebXPRT 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider is being played in the foreground.