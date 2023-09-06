AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

Hi, i am uncertain what my readings should be , but i am running almost full load on my machine about 85% on prime95
I am curious to understand how this power utilization report works or how accurate it is.
I am using hardware info the opensource version
So it is saying my machine uses 65 watts more or less?
The amps? 91 amps? isnt that high or am i missing how ot read this ?
