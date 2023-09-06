AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

L

lankyman

n00b
Joined
May 11, 2015
Messages
34
Hi, i am uncertain what my readings should be , but i am running almost full load on my machine about 85% on prime95
1694007671841.png


I am curious to understand how this power utilization report works or how accurate it is.
I am using hardware info the opensource version

So it is saying my machine uses 65 watts more or less?
The amps? 91 amps? isnt that high or am i missing how ot read this ?
 
Are you perhaps running eco mode in bios?
You should be pullung closer to 140w package at stock running prime. No 91 amps isnt very high
 
