Hopefully they release these to retail/DIY market. But I doubt it. I heard on the rumor mill that the CPU performance of this part could exceed that of the 5800X, and if it does AMD is likely to make it OEM only like the Renoir APUs are.



Given the lack of PCIe 4.0 they would probably have to price this around $350 for it to make sense for the DIY market. I miss the $150 2400G/3400G days. I know this is has double the cores and is way faster, but still.