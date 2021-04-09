AMD Ryzen 5900 - What is most accurate temp monitor?

This is my first AMD build. AMD Ryzen 5900. I've discovered that the temps from the various monitoring tools differ alot more than I was expecting. My last machine was an intel 3770K and I used realtemp and/or coretemp and all of them produced pretty accurate results. For this Ryzen though I'm not sure which numbers are the most correct. I've also noticed that what might seem correct at load is suddenly way off at idle.



I've got HWMonitor, HWInfo64, Ryzen Master, and also what is displayed for CPU TEMP from NZXT CAM from my Z73 AIO.



Which one is know to be most "all around" accurate? I'm a bit confused as after some googling I get some people that say that Ryzen Master is most accurate hands-down because AMD has some proprietary way of reading the sensors (Just repeating what I've read, I have no idea about that and am not making the claim), others say to stay away from Ryzen Master and use HWInfo64. Some swear by HWMonitor and others say its less accurate.



So I'm not sure which utility is the most accurate?