AMD RX5300 belatedly appears

DanNeely

2[H]4U
It's a slightly cut down RX5500: Same number of shader cores at a slightly lower clock speed (343mhz lower base, 200 mhz lower boost); but only 3 memory controllers and thus only 3GB of GDDR6 instead of 4. TDP comes in at 100W, down from 130W.

Tom's speculates it might be OEM only; which fits with a release shortly before the next generation comes out. It doesn't always happen; but this is when weird OEM only cards to use up the dregs from die harvesting appear. If it was intended for broader consumer release, I'd expect it to be cut a bit farther to hit the 75W point and not need an extra power connector.

The use of GDDR6 means it has more bandwidth than the 5300XT with 4 GB of GDDR5; but the higher power needed for it is presumably why it's at a lower clock rate. I am curious if the use of GDDR6 was primarily to keep the GPU from becoming memory starved, or if GDDR5 production is winding down to the point that lack of availability was the driving factor in the change.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-sneaks-out-the-radeon-rx-5300-for-casual-1080p-gaming

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_AMD_graphics_processing_units#Radeon_RX_5000_series
 
/dev/null

[H]F Junkie
Maybe it's just me, but this is a disappointment. With Zen2 apus nowhere to be found in retail, dedicated graphics are needed if you want Zen2 (or say 6/8/12/16 cores). Where are the "low power" 2d graphics for people who need > 4c/8t (amd) and want an AMD video solution that isn't ancient and/or requiring an extra power connector?
 
Auer
/dev/null said:
Maybe it's just me, but this is a disappointment. With Zen2 apus nowhere to be found in retail, dedicated graphics are needed if you want Zen2 (or say 6/8/12/16 cores). Where are the "low power" 2d graphics for people who need > 4c/8t (amd) and want an AMD video solution that isn't ancient and/or requiring an extra power connector?
What's the size of this market?
 
deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Yeah, that’s an extremely niche user base. If you’re doing it for video encode/decode you could use an Intel proc, or a first/second gen AMD APU, or wait for third gen parts, or use a zen2 proc with an nvidia card. The customer base for low power zen2 with low power rdna GPU has got to be pretty small.

I understand the frustration though. We don’t really get a “top to bottom” refresh anymore, at the low end we just get rebadges for a few generations and then every once in a while the parts are refreshed with something from the last generation architecture (RX550 after years of HD7750 cards being the only AMD option).

what I don’t understand is AMD’s continued insistence on separating CPUs from APUs. Would be nice if all their procs had some basic graphics functionality - Vega 3 or something. Just a small block to drive displays and play video. Then they could differentiate the APUs by increasing their spec some.

and then maybe the market for sub-75w GPUs would just dry up and they wouldn’t need to spend the “effort” they already do on the low end anymore.
 
