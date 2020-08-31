AMD RX5300 belatedly appears

It's a slightly cut down RX5500: Same number of shader cores at a slightly lower clock speed (343mhz lower base, 200 mhz lower boost); but only 3 memory controllers and thus only 3GB of GDDR6 instead of 4. TDP comes in at 100W, down from 130W.Tom's speculates it might be OEM only; which fits with a release shortly before the next generation comes out. It doesn't always happen; but this is when weird OEM only cards to use up the dregs from die harvesting appear. If it was intended for broader consumer release, I'd expect it to be cut a bit farther to hit the 75W point and not need an extra power connector.The use of GDDR6 means it has more bandwidth than the 5300XT with 4 GB of GDDR5; but the higher power needed for it is presumably why it's at a lower clock rate. I am curious if the use of GDDR6 was primarily to keep the GPU from becoming memory starved, or if GDDR5 production is winding down to the point that lack of availability was the driving factor in the change.