erek
"Another feature that has been implemented is a new API debugger. This should simplify the integration process for game developers, although the transition from 2.0 to 2.1 or 2.2 is a much easier than coming from FSR 1.
AMD recommends rebuilding all integrations rather than simply swap the library files. The company also reminds developers that FSR 2.2 has changes to the Reactive Mask and Transparency & Composition Mask texture upscaling, which may require tweaking.
The maker of Radeon graphics cards confirms that AMD FSR 2 is already in confirmed for 110 games, and FSR 1 more than doubles this list to 250 titles."
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-releases-fidelityfx-super-resolution-2-2-source-code
