AMD Releases AGESA V2 1.0.8.1 BIOS Updates for 500-series Chipset Motherboards

Not out yet for ASUS yet
"MSI says AGESA V2 1.0.8.1 improves memory compatibility and memory overclocking headroom, and supports UMA memory share control for Ryzen 4000G / PRO 4000G "Renoir" desktop processors. MSI added fixes specific to its products, such as Soft RAID issues on B550, and PCs refusing to resume from S3 state. Check the "support" section of your motherboard's product page on the MSI website for the new firmware updates."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271758/...dates-for-amd-500-series-chipset-motherboards
