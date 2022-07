AMD Released Adrenalin 22.6.1 Legacy

stinger608 said:



It was released to just support Windows 10 64 bit. No official notice of supporting Windows 11 as of yet.



This is actually good news for people that are still running older "retro" video cards. Many, including myself, still find current video card prices to be out of reach and I just can't justify spending money to support the high prices.



Well, that's the patch notes anyway (and they don't actually tell you what they changed) - the actual download can be had here . I do appreciate the heads up, though; I rarely look for updates to these.Interestingly, although the download is listed only under Windows 10 on the website, the actual filename of the driver says it isfor Windows 11.