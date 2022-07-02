AMD Released Adrenalin 22.6.1 Legacy

stinger608
AMD released the Adrenalin 22.6.1 Legacy drivers a couple of days ago for older series cards. This includes the Fury series, 300 series, 200 series, and HD 7000/8000 series.
It was released to just support Windows 10 64 bit. No official notice of supporting Windows 11 as of yet.
This is actually good news for people that are still running older "retro" video cards. Many, including myself, still find current video card prices to be out of reach and I just can't justify spending money to support the high prices.
This can be DOWNLOADED here: AMD Adrenalin 22.6.1 Legacy Driver
