AMD RAID 1 Critical.. cannot access data?

So system was booting slowly and I was having issues opening files on the RAID1. Come to find RAIDXpert2 says my RAID 1 is in critical status. One of the 4TB spinning drives has gone bad. OK. Odd thing is I cannot access any of the data on the remaining good drive. I have removed the offending drive and done a check on the remaining drive to assure it's fine. No bad sectors or issues found. Yet when I try to open files on the drive the window just hangs for a few seconds and closes itself. I've never had this happen on a RAID1 before. I've used about 2.5TB of the available space. If I pull the good drive and put it in a SATA caddy it shows a 1.6TB partition and 2 smaller partitions of unused space??? On every Intel based RAID I've owned a pulled RAID 1 disk data is all accessible as a stand alone drive. Am I going nuts or does AMD have a "special" way of doing software RAID?



I've ordered a duplicate replacement drive and am hoping I can access the data after the RAID rebuilds.