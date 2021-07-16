AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.7.1

"E... A... Sports... it's in the" drivers that provide support for F1 2021.

Download link and release notes page: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-7-1

Release Notes​

Support For​

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6700M Graphics
  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M Graphics
  • F1® 2021
    • Up to 6% increase in performance in F1® 2021 @ 4K Ultra High settings with Raytracing enabled, and up to 26% increase in performance @ 1080p Ultra High settings, Raytracing disabled, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.7.1 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.6.2.

Fixed Issues​

  • An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.
  • Lighting corruption may be experienced in Apex Legends™ when Radeon™ Boost is enabled.
  • Some users may experience elevated memory usage by AMD User Experience Program.
  • A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system.
  • Some users may experience higher than expected memory utilization when running 3DMark Time Spy™.
  • While playing Carrion™, some users may experience image corruption when Anisotropic Filtering is enabled.

Known Issues​

  • Game Compatibility advisor in Radeon™ Software Experience may incorrectly advise some users their CPU and/or GPU do not meet the minimum requirements to play some games.
  • Resident Evil Village™ may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
  • If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.
  • If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in.
  • A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon™ mobile systems.

AMD Link for Windows Known Issues​

  • Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
 
