AMD Publishes Initial openSIL Open-Source CPU Silicon Initialization Code

Nice, at least giving the appearance of contributing to the community of sorts
“Today that very early proof-of-concept code for running on AMD EPYC Genoa processors has been posted! openSIL/openSIL on GitHub is where the code is now being developed in the open.
"The AMD open Silicon Initialization Library (openSIL) is a collection of C libraries which can be integrated into an x86 host firmware, by directly compiling source or by linking with static libraries.
AMD openSIL consists of three statically linked libraries; xSIM (x86 Silicon Initialization Libraries), xPRF (x86 Platform Reference Library), and xUSL (x86 Utilities & Services Library). These libraries can be statically linked to a host firmware during compile/link time.
Source for the libraries resides under xSIM, xPRF, and xUSL."
The code is still in its early phase and is MIT licensed. For now the initial motherboard target is the AMD Onyx CRB reference board for 4th Gen EPYC. Sadly, I don't have the AMD Onyx CRB but rather the 2P Titanite, but it's going to take some time anyhow before AMD openSIL will be a viable alternative with Coreboot to running the proprietary BIOS.
With 4th Gen EPYC is also the exciting point where AMD's reference boards now use OpenBMC rather than a proprietary BMC stack.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/AMD-openSIL-Published