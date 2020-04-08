AMD Posts Updated Chipset Drivers that Fix Installer Bugs and Stability Issues

"The change-log follows.

Release Highlights
  • Removed deprecated device IDs from the IOV driver
  • Removed deprecated device IDs from the USB 3.0 driver
  • General system stability improvements
Fixed Issues
  • Installer may hang during installation progress
  • Installer may abort with "Error 1720" code
  • Installation will not install on a non C:\ location
  • Resolved screen rotation bug with select AMD mobile processors
  • Rare system halt on 7th Gen AMD A-Series APUs
Known Issues
  • Windows Installer pop up message may appear during install
  • Moving installer window during install process may cause installer window to flicker/move around the screen
  • Cannot open installation log file after completion
  • Installer may not update a sub-package to the latest version
    o Workaround: Manually uninstall any prior sub-package, reboot, then re-install the full Chipset package"
