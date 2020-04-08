AMD Posts Updated Chipset Drivers that Fix Installer Bugs and Stability Issues

erek
I usually like to post these without another tech review site url
"The change-log follows.
Release Highlights
Release Highlights
- Removed deprecated device IDs from the IOV driver
- Removed deprecated device IDs from the USB 3.0 driver
- General system stability improvements
- Installer may hang during installation progress
- Installer may abort with "Error 1720" code
- Installation will not install on a non C:\ location
- Resolved screen rotation bug with select AMD mobile processors
- Rare system halt on 7th Gen AMD A-Series APUs
- Windows Installer pop up message may appear during install
- Moving installer window during install process may cause installer window to flicker/move around the screen
- Cannot open installation log file after completion
- Installer may not update a sub-package to the latest version
o Workaround: Manually uninstall any prior sub-package, reboot, then re-install the full Chipset package"