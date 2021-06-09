AMD Linux kernel update, reveals that upcoming CDNA2 GPU will feature two dies

In the most recent Linux kernel update, AMD engineers have confirmed that the upcoming CDNA2 GPU codenamed Aldebaran will feature two dies.
the primary die will regulate the power consumption and power limits for the whole compute part of the package. It is not clear if the power of the HBM2 memory will also be regulated by this die, or by a new I/O module.
AMD has never publicly confirmed that CDNA2 will be MCM design, however.
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-con...-instinct-mi200-has-primary-and-secondary-die
We have seen rumors that Aldebaran features two compute dies on the package, which were referenced in the Linux updates as die0 and die1, leaving a possibility that there might be more. Today AMD engineering confirmed that only the primary die will handle the power data, which should not be set through ‘secondary die’. This ultimately confirms there are two dies.
