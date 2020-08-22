AMD InWin 301 Custom Loop

This one could take a while, just due to the difficulty. Going to be stuffing an mATX motherboard and a 280mm res into the InWin 301, hopefully without any permanant modification to the case.So far, I've stripped out everything I can without cutting or drilling, including the front panel connectors, fan shroud, and hard drive brackets. I would have liked to remove the PSU shroud, but it's formed from the same piece of metal as the mb tray (so I'd have to cut it out).The 280 rad fits easily with the hdd cage removed, but the ears on the front panel module which the plastic cable support piece screws into interfere with it, pushing it out beyond the glass side panel of the case. I could cut them off, but for now I just nixxed the whole module.Next problem is securing the rad in the case...the fan bracket had to go–it's designed for 120 fans, has bends which interfere with the rad, and would push it out too far into the motherboard's area. With that gone, there's absolutely nothing to secure the rad in the case. There are some screw holes on the mb tray and up front where the fan bracket was secured, but they don't line up with the fan screws, so I'll have to figure something else for that.Anyway, this will be a slow project, but I'm hoping it turns out alright. Here's a sneak peek of what's to come (that reflection, tho...):