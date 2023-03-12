AMD Intentionally Held Back from Competing with RTX 4090

Would they have needed 600 watt to reach 4090 (that does it with 360 or less most of the time while gaming and max a bit above 450w) one would understand and needed for the model to be $1600 to make sense for their profit margin....



But that feel like 2 big if, maybe that with regular TSMC 5 instead of fancy nvidia tsmc 5 that his true, but I am not sure how much you know in advance