AMD Intentionally Held Back from Competing with RTX 4090

https://www.notebookcheck.net/AMD-i...spend-savings-on-other-PC-parts.700365.0.html
Source: https://old.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/11pclsw/amd_intentionally_held_back_from_developing_a_600/
"AMD could have made an RTX 4090 competitor but chose not to in favor of a trade-off between price and competitive performance. AMD's rationale is that a 600 W card with a US$1,600 price tag is not a mainstream option for PC gamers and that the company always strived to price its flagship GPUs in the US$999 bracket. The company execs also explained why an MCM approach to the GPU die may not be feasible yet unlike what we've seen with CPUs."
They could have - but they didn't wanna.
Source: https://old.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/11pclsw/amd_intentionally_held_back_from_developing_a_600/
"AMD could have made an RTX 4090 competitor but chose not to in favor of a trade-off between price and competitive performance. AMD's rationale is that a 600 W card with a US$1,600 price tag is not a mainstream option for PC gamers and that the company always strived to price its flagship GPUs in the US$999 bracket. The company execs also explained why an MCM approach to the GPU die may not be feasible yet unlike what we've seen with CPUs."
They could have - but they didn't wanna.