AMD Intentionally Held Back from Competing with RTX 4090

https://www.notebookcheck.net/AMD-i...spend-savings-on-other-PC-parts.700365.0.html

Source: https://old.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/11pclsw/amd_intentionally_held_back_from_developing_a_600/

"AMD could have made an RTX 4090 competitor but chose not to in favor of a trade-off between price and competitive performance. AMD's rationale is that a 600 W card with a US$1,600 price tag is not a mainstream option for PC gamers and that the company always strived to price its flagship GPUs in the US$999 bracket. The company execs also explained why an MCM approach to the GPU die may not be feasible yet unlike what we've seen with CPUs."

They could have - but they didn't wanna.
 
Fair. Considering nVidia's pricing structure and the fact that their GPU sales are down, it seems like a high range, but not insane range card was the right move to make. Well, I'm sure some people that spend $1600 on graphics cards would disagree, but whatever.
 
Part of me wants to think SURRRE you could have.... but considering the price and power consumption difference it could actually be true
 
Would they have needed 600 watt to reach 4090 (that does it with 360 or less most of the time while gaming and max a bit above 450w) one would understand and needed for the model to be $1600 to make sense for their profit margin....

But that feel like 2 big if, maybe that with regular TSMC 5 instead of fancy nvidia tsmc 5 that his true, but I am not sure how much you know in advance
 
4C71DAB1-6005-4A9F-9613-EB08E62E2165.jpeg


I dunno, the 4090 smokes the AMD cards at 300w too.
 
LigTasm said:
I dunno, the 4090 smokes the AMD cards at 300w too.
Click to expand...
Which would be why they thought they needed 600watt only to match maybe ?

If they are being fair and not playing with words here in a pr move....
 
