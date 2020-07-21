erek
"A lot seems to be riding on the success of the Ryzen 4000G and Ryzen PRO 4000G segments, so much so, that the new processors are launched exclusively to the high-volume OEM channel, and will be available only through pre-builts from the likes of Lenovo, HP, and Dell. AMD in a recent press meet revealed that it finds the OEM segment about 5 times the size of the retail DIY segment, and the 4000G-series chips, with their integrated graphics and CPU core-counts of up to 8, are more relevant for pre-builts, at least initially. The company does intent to bring these chips to the DIY retail channel, although it didn't give out any tentative dates. Having launched the Ryzen 4000H and 4000U series mobile processors through 1H-2020, and now 4000G series desktop chips, the company hopes to make a dent with upcoming retail crests such as "Back to School," Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and Holiday. AMD had earlier disclosed in its Ryzen 3000XT press meet that "Zen 3" is coming this year, and earlier this month in a tweet by CEO Dr Lisa Su."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270159/amd-higherup-confirms-zen-3-client-processor-launch-within-2020
