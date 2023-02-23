AMD GPU Sales Not That Far Behind NVIDIA's in Revenue Terms

erek
Hot on the heels of NVIDIA's Financials, AMD's record would like to have a word
"While AMD Radeon PC discrete GPUs have a lot of catching up to do against NVIDIA GeForce products in terms of market-share, the two companies' quarterly revenue figures paint a very different picture. For Q4 2022, AMD pushed $1.644 billion in GPU products encompassing all its markets, namely the semicustom chips powering Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles; and AMD Radeon products. In the same period, NVIDIA raked in $1.831 billion in revenues from semicustom chips powering Nintendo Switch console, GeForce NOW cloud-gaming service, and NVIDIA GeForce products. In purely revenue terms, AMD is bringing in 89% the revenue of NVIDIA from client graphics IP, which begins to explain how AMD is a major player in this market."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305118/amd-gpu-sales-not-that-far-behind-nvidias-in-revenue-terms
