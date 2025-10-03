  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Gains CPU Share as Intel Hits Record Low

… on Steam September Hardware Survey

“Pricing and aggressive promotions for AMD-based systems have also helped. Intel's share is falling even though it remains the largest single vendor, and recent CPU launches have failed to halt the downward trend among Steam users. If both companies continue at their current rates, AMD could become the more common choice among Steam players within a year, marking the first time this has happened in the survey's history. What this means in practice is important for gamers, builders, and the wider PC supply chain. Hardware makers and retailers may shift their inventory and marketing strategies to meet the rising demand for AMD. Game developers are also taking notice. For Intel, the path back will require more compelling launches, clearer messaging, and competitive pricing. The company recently advertised gaming parity with top AMD SKUs and offered better content creation results. For AMD, the challenge will be to turn momentum into sustained leadership without sacrificing margins or running into supply constraints. Either way, the CPU rivalry is no longer a background story. It is directly "streamed" on Steam.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341589/...record-low-on-steam-september-hardware-survey
 
